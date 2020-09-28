Richard Amoah whilst commenting on a photo of DJ Switch on Facebook wrote: "a for chop this kiddie". The comment sparked outrage on social media with the likes former EC Boss Charlotte Osei, Ama K Abebrese among others calling him out.

At the heat of condemnation targeted at Richard, which also saw media personality KOD offering to reward GH2000 to anyone who helps locate him, he came out to distance himself from the comment. According to him, someone hacked his account to write such a comment.

Nevertheless, DJ Switch in a statement shared on her Instagram page has described the comment as a 'cyber attack', adding that she has reported the issue to the right authorities to handle it. See her post below.