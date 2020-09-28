Madam Elizabeth won the hearts of Ghanaians after photos of her sitting for the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination surfaced online. According to her, she was driven to go to school because she dreams of being a government employee.

The story and determination of the 57-year-old, has touched many who keep congratulating her. With similar admiration for her, management of UTV has invited Madam Elizabeth to join Akrobeto on his satirical 'Real News' show.

The pair, whose common challenge is fluently reading the English language put themselves to test on the show in a hilarious way that saw them entertaining viewers as Akrobeto became Madam Elizabeth's teacher on the live show.

Even though excited fans are calling for 57-year-old JHS graduate to appear on the show again, it is, however, unclear if UTV's management has taken that decision yet because nothing as such has been officially communicated.

Watch more of time on the show below and tell us what you think.