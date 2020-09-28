The veteran Ghanaian rapper during a conversation with Abeiku Santana on UTV's 'Atuu' show disclosed that he is not doing music again. The host asked him "are you still a musician?" and he responded "no".

Abeiku Santana

Proceeding to speak on when exactly he shunned music, Kontihene said "I've been stopping all the time but when once a while then I drop something" and added that "for almost two years now I've not entered any studio".

Speaking on what has influenced him to quit, the "Tricks" rapper said, "I am believing in God to change the sequence, I believe in God to change the story I am writing, I can't be doing the same thing till I die so I am believing in God for that switch".

Disagreeing that he is quitting because he can't face the competition of today, Kontihene mentioned that even lately there are too many trash songs in the system now and he is a distinguished musician who won't even join this trend.

"For me, I am even someone who enjoys competition so if it is competition, excuse me, the songs Ghanaians like now, it's not difficult to do because if you look at it now, Ghanaians don't like quality songs again," he said.

Kontihene - Dedeede

Kontihene emphasized that "right now they like trash songs. When you listen to the new songs, there's nothing you can take away from it." The rapper is known for churning out hit tracks in the late 90s and early 2000s with songs like " Aketesia", "Asesa", "Kro Hin Kro" among others.

Hear more from him in the video below as he talks about quitting music.