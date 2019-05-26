The now 11 year old disc jockey became a national sensation after winning TV3’s Talented Kids contest in 2017 and has since shot up to international acclaim.

Erica, who also became the youngest-ever winner of the Ghana DJ awards, has performed on several international stages and received praise and coverage from various broadcasters like the BBC.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Vim Talk show hosted by Afia Pokua, Erica looked back on her brief by successful career as a disc jockey, which has sent her all over the world and introduced her to prominent personalities.

Last year, the young DJ met and had a chat with France President Emmanuel Macron, at the Goalkeepers 2018 in New York. She also met Melinda Gates and Naomi Campbell, who she says advised her to take her education seriously.

Present at the same event were billionaire Bill Gates, Ed Sheeran, Fatoumata Diawara, Nancy Kacungira, The Brooklyn Youth Chorus and a host of other speakers from around the world, who like Erica came to share their stories of challenges, innovation, and leadership.

If there is one thing she has learnt from her encounter with all these personalities, it is that being open minded and humble can take you anywhere, she told Afia Pokua.

Watch the interview below: