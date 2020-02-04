Ace actor Kofi Adjorlolo cracked the ice on the issue by angrily disclosing that some Ghanaian producers owe him after featuring in their movies. “Some of the producers in Ghana here, they should respect themselves. An old man like me they call me and come and work and then they can’t pay me. About seven producers in this country they owe me monies … the whole of Ghana here, the actors know what I am talking about,” Kofi Adjorlolo said.

Reacting to Mr Adjorlolo's revelation DKB has disclosed that he was contracted by a popular movie producer in 2017 to play a role in his movie 'The Christmas After Party' as a police officer...three years down the line, he has not paid the GHC500.00 due him.

Naming the particular producer, DKB said it is Kobi Rani. He detailed that after his first experience with Kobi, the producer again reached out to him to play another role in a new movie and after telling him that he'll charge GHC2,000.00, Kobi Rana told him that the money is huge and he couldn't pay.

Kobi Rana

DKB said the most annoying thing is that Kobi will sometimes call him with a promise to send him his money the next time yet he will not receive anything. "...out of nowhere they can call you; 'Hello DKB your money is ready so I'll send it to you tomorrow. The following day you will call him and ask 'Kobi where's the money' and he'll respond 'I've forgotten so let's make it next week,'" the Comedian said.

