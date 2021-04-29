DKB took GHC4,000 on my behalf and refused to pick my calls - Akuapem Poloo reveals (VIDEO)

Akuapem Poloo, in a video today, said she only received money from her friend while in prison and no one else sent her money.

“There's something I want to clear because it is tarnishing my name,” she said in the 2-minute video she posted on her Instagram page.

“You all know that I was kept in a cell and went to prison after. Since I came back from prison, a lot of people have been calling my business number, telling me that they've given money to some people to give it to me and on my return, I couldn't call them to say 'thank you'.”

“You guys should know [Akuapem] Poloo appreciates all the things you've done, not to talk of supporting me and my son financially. I want to say that aside from those called celebrities whom people gave money to send to my mother, I've not received any money from any person.”

She said she got to know of DKB taking advantage of her while she was in prison after receiving calls from a certain woman from the United States.

“Since I came back from prison, people have been calling me from the US and UK, telling me that they've given money to someone to give it to me and I didn't say 'thank you' so I'm ungrateful.”

“A woman called me yesterday and said she has given GHC4,000 to DKB to give it to me and I didn't thank her. She spoke bitterly on the phone. So, I picked up my phone and called DKB but he didn't pick my calls,” she added.