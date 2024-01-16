ADVERTISEMENT
Donate your money to orphans if you lose - Nacee tells Black Stars players

Selorm Tali

Nacee the "Aseda" hitmaker, is urging members of the senior national team, the Black Stars, to donate their earnings to orphans if they fail to secure victories in their matches.

Nacee

Nacee conveyed this message in a recent Facebook post, highlighting the immense love Ghanaians have shown towards the team, emphasizing that such support should translate into successful match outcomes.

Despite the Black Stars experiencing a decline in performance in recent years, losing their first group match against Cape Verde at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a score of 2:1, they continue to enjoy significant backing from the Ghanaian public.

Nacee, however, believes that if the team falls short in their matches, the funds allocated to them should be directed towards charitable causes, specifically aiding orphans.

In his Facebook post, Nacee wrote: "GHANA BLACKSTARS!!! This level of Love Ghanaians have shown you… If you do not win your matches, the best thing to do is to say they should give your monies to orphans… All those in support say AYT…."

The responses of 'AYT' in the comment section indicate that a considerable number of observers agree with Nacee's proposal.

Patrick Amenuvor: Ghanaian man who started stand-a-thon sadly quits after few hours

