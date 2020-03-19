The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), early this year, formally announced his intention to contest as parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akyem South Constituency.

Announcing his candidature in a press statement, Obour said he took the decision to take the mantle from the incumbent MP after extensive consultations with his family and loved ones.

But Criss Waddle, who is the owner of AMG Business – the label which partially houses rapper Medikal – has condemned Obour’s candidature, urging his fans across Ghana not to waste their thumb on him.

He made this known through a harsh tweet he sent out on Thursday, March 19.

The “P3p33p3” hitmaker said: “Pls don’t VOTE for this Guy, he’s a waste of time and a selfish person. stomach Politician [sic].”

While some fans agreed and made jokes out of it, others cautioned him to beware of his statement because it’s tantamount to defamation.

Below are some reactions to the tweet.