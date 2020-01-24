The ruling New Patriotic Party opened nomination for parliamentary aspirants in constituencies that they won in 2016 this week on January 20.

According to John Boadu, the General Secretary of the party, the election of the parliamentary candidates and that of the presidential aspirants will come off on April 25.

Announcing his candidature in a statement to the media, Obour said after extensive consultations with his family and loved ones, he has decided to take the mantle from the incumbent MP.

READ HIS FULL STATEMENT BELOW

Once to every man, woman, and nation comes a moment to decide. Over the past few months after successfully leading the Musicians Union of Ghana for eight years many were the calls on me to avail myself for service to the good people of Asante Akyem South where I hail from.

I was not very clear in my mind then as I had other competing considerations. After very extensive consultations with my maker (God), immediate family, friends and loved ones, the call on me to avail my self to service is overwhelming.

Bice Osei-Kuffour Obour

The media carried several news articles of rumours of me going to contest the Asante Akyem South seat for parliament which I then responded was not a decision yet.

I am very happy to announce today the 24th Day of January 2020 that I, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) have firmly decided to contest the NPP primaries in the Asante Akyem South Constituency to serve my people and contribute to improve the electoral fortunes of the great New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2020 general elections when given the nod.

I thank my very loyal and dedicated followers for your prayers and support in arriving at this well thought out decision. I would be picking my nomination forms on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at the NPP office in Juaso.

God bless Asante Akyem South.

God bless Ghana our motherland.

Thank you

Signed

BICE OSEI KUFFOUR AKA (President Obour)