The Ghanaian model who is known advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community has been captured on a podcast session where she shared her reasons for her pro-gay activism in Ghana.
Don't wear designer clothes if you are against LGBTQ - Sister Derby
Sister Derby is once again speaking for the LGBTQ+ society in Ghana. The model is advising people who speak against the community to accordingly stop wearing designer clothes.
According to Sister Derby, most investors and successful showbiz stakeholders are members of the LGBTQ community. She adds that most of the top fashion brands are owned by ‘queer persons’ and as such, anyone against them should also desist from wearing their brands.
“I care a lot and I am passionate enough because I have empathy. Secondly, in my industry, most of the people that are making it happen are part of the LGBTQ community. I don’t even like the fact that it is a community. Why is it a community? We are all humans, right? I don’t see why it should even be different," she said.
“The top fashion designers, the make-up artists, the hair stylists. The top fashion designers in the world, let’s say 99% are queer. So, if you are against queer persons, please stop wearing designer brands,” she emphasised in the ‘Sincerely Accra' podcast.
