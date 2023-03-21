Don't wear designer clothes if you are against LGBTQ - Sister Derby

According to Sister Derby, most investors and successful showbiz stakeholders are members of the LGBTQ community. She adds that most of the top fashion brands are owned by ‘queer persons’ and as such, anyone against them should also desist from wearing their brands.

“I care a lot and I am passionate enough because I have empathy. Secondly, in my industry, most of the people that are making it happen are part of the LGBTQ community. I don’t even like the fact that it is a community. Why is it a community? We are all humans, right? I don’t see why it should even be different," she said.