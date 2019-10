Days after his post, a report by zionfelix.net mentioned that one Dr Kofi Abban, a Ghanaian oil and gas entrepreneur, is the kind man behind Shatta Wale’s 2019 Range Rover gift.

READ ALSO: Davido vows to jail two slay queens who claimed he impregnated one of them

However, ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Abeiku Santana, has debunked the report during his radion show on Okay FM. He said, “It’s fake news … so go and delete before your credibility goes down, it’s not true”.

Watch the video below.