In a video which has caught the singer’s attention, the unknown girls angrily complained that a certain Davido, which many believe is the “Gobe” singer, got one of them pregnant but has refused to accept responsibility.

The Nigerian musician has reacted to the video, describing the girl’s pregnancy as “audio pregnancy”. Davido is however taking the matter serious as he has vowed to get the girls arrested.

The now father of 3, to three children with different mothers, has also gone ahead to offer a one million naira bounty on the girls, to anyone who will help him identify the girls. See the posts below for more details.

UPDATE: The girls have come out to say that they were only joking with the accusation. Watch the video below.