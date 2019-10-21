The baby boy was delivered on 20th October 2019 and his father excitedly announced on social media, disclosing the baby’s name.

Sharing a photo of himself carrying his son, the “Assurance” singer wrote “Omoba ti de!!! David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr !! D Prince is here!!!! 20 - 10 - 2019 !!! love you, my strong wife!!! @thechefchi I love you!!!!!”

Chioma breaking her silence shared a video of her soon to be husband, lying in her hospital and added wrote “Daddy of the year”. The baby boy becomes Davido’s first son and third child.

Watch the video below.