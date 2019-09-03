The Nigerian singer has always expressed his deep love and commitment to marry his longtime girlfriend and he is finally walking the talk.

Davido has a shared of a photo of himself with his family meeting Chioma’s family to announce that, they have officially introduce themselves to their families.

READ ALSO: Dr Louisa reacts to reports of fueling the alleged confusion between Stonebwoy and Blakk Cedi

He captioned the photo “first of all introduction” and added bride and groom emojis to suggest it’s all about their wedding. The soon to be bride posted the photo too to share her excitement.

The singer’s brother later shared a photo of Chioma and Davido to congratulate them with a “Chivido2020” hashtag which gave the clue that the wedding will happen in the coming year.

See their posts below and how social media is reacting to the news so far.