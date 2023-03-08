She was so engrossed in colleague musician, Piesie Esther‘s performance that she got onto her feet to dance.
Drama at Celestine Donkor's Celestial Praiz as Selina Boateng falls flat during crazy dance (video)
Gospel musician Selena Boateng caused a stir at the Celestial Praiz concert in Accra on Monday, March 6 when she fell down flat during an attempt to showcase her dancing skills.
Recommended articles
It was all rosy until Selena Boateng decided to take her dance moves a notch higher.
An attempt to slightly swing her feet to Piesie Esther’s rhythm turned out to be an unfortunate miscalculation as she fell in front of the stage.
Some of the attendees rushed to help the ‘Menku Meho’ hitmaker back onto her feet, and the dancing continued.
The highly anticipated 10th edition of Celestine Donkor’s annual gospel concert, Celestial Praiz, took place on March 6th at the Dominion Sanctuary of the Victory Bible Church in Awoshie, Accra, Ghana.
This year’s event was bigger and better than ever before, with an impressive lineup of performers alongside Celestine Donkor. Some of the biggest names in gospel music who performed, included Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, and Kofi Karikari.
In addition to the musical performances, Celestial Praiz also featured powerful messages from a number of renowned pastors and spiritual leaders. Attendees were very much uplifted, inspired, and moved by the messages and music on offer.
Watch video below;
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh