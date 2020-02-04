The ace actor furiously registered his frustration in an interview which has gone viral. In the video flying social media, he said other actors can testify to his claim and John Peasah, popular known as Drogba for his role in YOLO, has reacted.

“Some of the producers in Ghana here, they should respect themselves. An old man like me they call me and come and work and then they can’t pay me. About seven producers in this country they owe me monies … the whole of Ghana here, the actors know what I am talking about,” Kofi Adjorlolo said.

Drogba after his role in YOLO turned out to be one of the breakout stars alongside Fella Makafui that fans have been looking forward to seeing in the movie scene but less has been seen of him in the Ghanaian film industry.

Some YOLO Stars

Explaining one reason behind his fewer appearances in movies has shared Mr Adjorlolo’s video and wrote “this is one of the reasons why you guys don’t see me in movies... it’s sad. Nam1 where are you? Tell them daddy Kofi (future manager locate me wai ) oluwa is involved”

See his post below.