'Dubai has only oil but developed than Ghana' - Martha Ankomah laments on bad leadership

Speaking during an interview with Accra FM, Martha Ankomah said "our problem is actually leadership, not just politicians in Ghana, but the whole of African. The problem is leadership.”

She laments that "if Dubai extracts only oil and has been able to develop its country. And Ghana, God has blessed us with all resources, including oil. And yet, we are poor. Then there is no need for other countries to borrow money from Ghana because it is very worrying.

“Ghana was gifted with everything on earth, but our problem is leadership. And if our leaders are going to change their mindset and have a love for the country, then Ghana would be a better place to be. I feel sad when I see school children under tress learning and MPs drive in V8 sharing goats, chickens and bicycles during elections” she added.

The actress is pleading with government officials, especially lawmakers, to prioritise the country’s needs over personal interests.