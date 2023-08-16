'Opinions are like music' - Dumelo dismisses Mr. Logic’s prediction of 2024 election loss

During an interview on TV3, Dumelo dismissed Mr. Logic's views, saying, "I watched that video and you know I wouldn't make logic out of what Mr. Logic is saying at all... I mean he is a sympathizer of the NPP, so I don't expect anything different from what he is saying."

Dumelo, who recently secured his candidacy for the constituency, emphasized the diverse range of opinions in politics. He underlined that he and his supporters hold a different perspective and he is confident about his chances.

"Opinions are like music, everybody has them," Dumelo said. "Some people will think I will win, some people will also think I will not win, and so that is his opinion."

Mr. Logic had shared his views on a panel discussion, expressing disappointment over another candidate's withdrawal.

He believed that the candidate had a better chance of winning than Dumelo. Mr. Logic stated, "If Fred Nuamah has backed down, I am disappointed with the entire system. I wanted Fred to win because, regarding John, I foresee another loss."

Mr. Logic's prediction was based on his research and the preferences of the people in the area.

However, Dumelo remains confident due to the support he received in the previous elections and the anticipated support in the upcoming one. He said, "I think that the over 45,000 people who will also vote for me bear a different opinion, that, yes indeed I can win and I will win."

Dumelo is running as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in Accra.