DumsorMustStop: New date and venue announced after police injunction

Yvonne Nelson, Selorm Dzramado, and Henry Akoto, who are the conveners of the protest, have also changed the meeting point. Protesters will now gather in front of the University of Ghana and march to the Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout.

At the roundabout, a podium will be set up for speeches before the protesters disperse. The new time for the vigil is from 2 PM to 10 PM, instead of the previously scheduled 8 am start.

In the meantime, the Ghana Police Service is seeking a court order to prevent the protest from taking place at the Revolution Square. According to a suit filed by the police on May 20, they are requesting an injunction to stop the planned demonstration.

The writ filed by the Ghana Police states, “That I am finally advised and verily hold same to be true that this is just a cause for this Honourable Court to exercise its jurisdiction in the interest of public order, public safety, defence and effective policing to issue an order to prohibit or restrain the Respondents, their agents, assigns and anyone claiming through them from holding the intended picketing or demonstration at the Revolution Square opposite the Jubilee House.”

The court is expected to rule on the police's request on Friday, May 24, at 9 am.

The conveners had originally notified the police on May 9 about their plan to hold a vigil against the power cuts, known locally as "Dumsor," at Revolution Square on May 25 from 8 am until midnight. Following this notification, Selorm Dzramado, Yvonne Nelson, and Henry Akoto were invited by the Accra Regional Police Command for a meeting on May 15 to discuss their protest plans.

After the meeting, the police directed the conveners to change the location of the protest, stating that the Jubilee House is a security zone. The Ghana Police Service explained that the designation of the Jubilee House as a security zone came after a security threat assessment conducted by the Police Command in collaboration with the Intelligence Unit at the National Police Headquarters.