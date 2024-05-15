Yvonne Nelson with 2 others invited by Ghana Police over #DumsorMustStop vigil

The consultation with the actress and other organizers is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 02:00 pm.

This development follows Yvonne Nelson's notification to the Ghana Police Service about her intention to demonstrate against the government.

In a statement released on May 9, she announced plans to conduct the vigil on May 25 at Revolution Square from 8:30 am until 12 midnight.

Previously, Yvonne Nelson had called on Ghanaians via Twitter to participate in a significant campaign against the recent frequent power outages.

The actress is rallying public support for the upcoming protest against 'dumsor' and is hopeful for a turnout comparable to the 2015 dumsor protest, which she organized with other celebrities.

Nelson's call to action reflects the growing frustration among Ghanaians over the persistent energy issues plaguing the nation.

The recurring power outages, known locally as "dumsor," have been disrupting businesses and daily life since late 2023, with the situation worsening in 2024.

Despite government officials' claims that these outages are not indicative of "dumsor," many citizens believe otherwise, citing the similarities to the crisis experienced in 2015.