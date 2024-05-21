Ghana Police files injunction on #DumsorMustStop protest by Yvonne Nelson

The planned demonstration by actress Yvonne Nelson with her conveners, aimed at protesting against the government's handling of the erratic power supply, is set for Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Yvonne Nelson

The Command raised concerns about the initially chosen venue, Revolution Square, noting its close proximity to Jubilee House, the seat of government, which is a designated security zone.

Citing potential risks to public safety, the police recommended moving the protest to Independence Square. They also expressed concerns about the proposed end time of the protest at midnight, advising that this could compromise security and increase the risk of violence. Adjusting the timing was suggested to mitigate potential security issues.

This development follows a statement released on 9th May by actress Yvonne Nelson, who is spearheading the protest. Nelson announced plans to hold the vigil from 8:30 am to 12 midnight at Revolution Square. She has called for public support to echo the turnout of the 2015 dumsor protest, which she also organised.

The reason for the injunction, reported by Joy News, is not known yet as this is breaking news.

The recurring power outages, known locally as "dumsor," have been disrupting businesses and daily life since late 2023, with the situation worsening in 2024.

Despite government officials' claims that these outages are not indicative of "dumsor," many citizens believe otherwise, citing the similarities to the crisis experienced in 2015.