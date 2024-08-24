E-Levy was depressing me, DKB praises John Mahama at NDC manifesto launch

According to the comedian, the NDC manifesto has something for everyone. In the broadcast monitored pulse.com.gh, he emphasises how the E-Levy cancellation brings him joy and relief from depression.

Pulse Ghana

"It's super; everybody has his own. I was so happy when he announced the cancellation of the e-levy. It makes me depressed anytime I am doing a transaction," he said. Citing a recent incident, he disclosed that yesterday he was hit again by the e-levy charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yesterday my car was going to be repaired,I had to send GH3000, depression caught because I was about to lose network charges and also lose e-levy. Yes I want the country to develop but I don't want the kind of tax that will make my body itch," he added.

The party’s 2024 elections manifesto, launched at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), on Saturday, August 24, 2024, announced the cancellation of the e-levy. The event has attracted high-ranking NDC members and also witnessed a performance from Nacee.