E-Levy was depressing me, DKB praises John Mahama at NDC manifesto launch

Selorm Tali

Ghana comedian Derick Kobina Bonney, widely known as DKB, has disclosed he was going through depression because of the financial burden the introduction of the e-levy has imposed on him.

DKB Ghana
DKB Ghana

At the NDC manifesto launch, DKB said he was excited to hear the NDC flagbearer, former President John Dramani, promise that his government will abolish the e-levy tax should he win the upcoming December 7th election.

According to the comedian, the NDC manifesto has something for everyone. In the broadcast monitored pulse.com.gh, he emphasises how the E-Levy cancellation brings him joy and relief from depression.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana
"Yesterday my car was going to be repaired,I had to send GH3000, depression caught because I was about to lose network charges and also lose e-levy. Yes I want the country to develop but I don't want the kind of tax that will make my body itch," he added.

The party’s 2024 elections manifesto, launched at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), on Saturday, August 24, 2024, announced the cancellation of the e-levy. The event has attracted high-ranking NDC members and also witnessed a performance from Nacee.

Check out the posts below for more highlights from the ceremony that ushers Ghanaians closer to the 2024 general elections. Do not forget to share your thoughts with us via the comment section.

