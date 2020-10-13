The photo shows the Ghanaian singer wearing a blouse over a pair of tattered jeans, hugging the 'Amanfour Girls' rapper whilst leaving some skin on display and that has her seen her trending on the second spot on Ghana Twitter.

What is also stirring conversation around the picture is how Quamina MP after barely 2 years in the music industry after his 'Wiase Y3 D3' breakthrough hit track, is already getting to hangout with Eazzy, who is one of the hottest Ghanaian singers.

Even though the photos suggest the pair could be working on a music video or song, fans want to believe there's something more to the photos pushing the two musicians to trend on Twitter.

Eazzy and Quamina MP

See the tweets below for what Twitter users have to say about Eazzy and Quamina MP.