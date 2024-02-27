Eddie Nartey said that certain women bring ill luck into the lives of the men they sleep with in a recent post on his Instagram account.
'Try to close your zip, some women carry bad luck' – Eddie Nartey to young men
Ghanaian actor and producer, Eddie Nartey, has offered advice to men, urging them to avoid extramarital affairs.
Recommended articles
He went on to say that males should acquire self-control and should zip up, regardless of how gorgeous a lady may appear.
He counseled married people to be faithful to their husbands since infidelity causes mountains of suffering in their lives.
He made it quite evident that, if they close their zips, these men will not perish
The actor also recently offered practical dating advice to ladies, urging them to carry cash along with them when invited on a date by a man. Eddie’s counsel aimed to empower women and promote a sense of financial independence, encouraging them to be prepared for any situation that may arise during a date.
In a society where traditional gender roles often influence expectations around dating, Nartey’s advice challenges the norm, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance. By suggesting that women carry cash, he advocates for preparedness rather than dependency, fostering a mindset of equality in relationships.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh