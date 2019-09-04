The Ghanaian rapper shared a video of himself standing on a tortoise whilst it struggled to move with the weight of Edem on it. To the “Toto” singer, the act was to show the animal’s strength.

However, viewers of the video weren’t on the same page with him over his intention of the post and some fans described his move as cruel, insensitive with others stating that he only abused the animal.

Edem later deleted the video amidst the backlash, without admitting any wrongdoing against the poor tortoise, though some animal rights advocates are requesting the rapper to apologize for the act and make it clear that such acts are unacceptable.

The rapper has been silent since. Watch the video below and tell us what you think.