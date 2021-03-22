Explaining his absence in the music scene, the Ghanain musician said he was hit by a strange illness that took several years to heal because doctors could tell what was wrong with him so he had to seek spiritual healing.

“The very day I had to travel outside the country for a big show, I fell sick. I had a spiritual attack that was difficult to avert. I jumped from one pastor to the other in search of healing but to no avail," Eduwodzi recounted.

Speaking about how he got healed, the 'Yenko Nkoaa' singer disclosed that had to live in Reverend Obofour's Church, where he spiritually battled the strange illness.

"I spent over two years sleeping in Rev. Obofuor’s church. I visited the hospital on several counts but the doctors found nothing. If you spot my face at that time, you won’t be able to eat for three days. I was under attack,” he said during an interview on Onua FM.

Before this revelation, Eduwodzi once disclosed in an interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty that some of his colleagues in the music industry have tried to destroy his music career with ‘black magic’ (juju).