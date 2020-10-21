Yesterday, Nigeria military men who were deployed to enforce a curfew in Lagos, opened fire to disperse the protestors at the Lekki Toll Gate and that has resulted in bloody chaos.

Footages from the chaos that show people wounded with other fears dead have taken over social media and that have attracted the attention and sympathy of these Ghanaian celebrities who have a message about the protest brutality.

See the post below for what the likes of singer Eazzy, actress Efia Odo, Afia Schwarzenegger, Delay, Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, Joey B, Sandra Ankobiah, Nana Aba Anamoh among others are saying.