According to the video vixen, she had been available for any man before she joined the reality show.
Efia Odo explains why she joined a reality show to find love (VIDEO)
Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu, known as Efia Odo in the showbiz circles, has joined a new TV reality show to search for a love partner.
Most of the men who come into her life are either in for sex and the bragging rights as the boyfriend of Efia Odo. A chunk of them are not serious, but will chase her with money.
Explaining what she expects from the new show during an interview with Zionfelix, Efia Odo mentioned being hardworking, compassionate, futuristic, and adventurous as the qualities she desires to have in her ideal man.
She also likes a man who will help her grow mentally, emotionally and spiritually.
To the married and clubbing men in her DM, she advised them to stay off.
She further added that she is waiting for the next two years before she would even give it a thought if she would find himself a man and get married.
Efia Odo also revealed that marriage is a very sacred thing and takes a lot of patience and endurance before one can enter into it so she would take her time to find the right person and also build herself up for it before she enters into it.
