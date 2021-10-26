Most of the men who come into her life are either in for sex and the bragging rights as the boyfriend of Efia Odo. A chunk of them are not serious, but will chase her with money.

Explaining what she expects from the new show during an interview with Zionfelix, Efia Odo mentioned being hardworking, compassionate, futuristic, and adventurous as the qualities she desires to have in her ideal man.

She also likes a man who will help her grow mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

To the married and clubbing men in her DM, she advised them to stay off.

She further added that she is waiting for the next two years before she would even give it a thought if she would find himself a man and get married.