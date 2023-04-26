Efia Odo gifted GHC5000 for dressing decently, fans urge her to keep it up (video)

Initially, Efia Odo was skeptical when she received the call about the gift, thinking it was too good to be true. However, she eventually agreed to meet the woman to confirm the gift's authenticity. To her surprise, the lady showed up and presented her with the full amount.

Efia Odo shared a video on social media, flaunting the fresh Ghc5 notes and expressing her astonishment at the stranger's generosity. She promised to promote the woman's business on social media as a way of showing her appreciation.

Over the years, Efia Odo has gained a reputation for revealing a lot of skin on social media without any hesitation. She has always defended her right to express herself through her fashion choices.

However, she has consistently proven that regardless of the judgments, she is confident and comfortable in her own skin.

Efia Odo gained passion for acting after she decamped to Ghana from the United States of America.

Since she gained popularity in Ghana, she has been flaunting her hot photos on Instagram with her famed Instagram account which always boggles the minds on most men.

However, her recent modest dressing to church appears to have won her some unexpected admiration and financial rewards.

Watch the video below….