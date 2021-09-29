Efia Odo slams so-called 'celebrities' flaunting iPhone 13 'as if it's an achievement'

"Why is acquiring the latest iPhone such an accomplishment to many Ghanaians? This really baffles me and I need answers cuz it’s quite embarrassing especially seeing “celebrities” posing with their new iPhone," she said in a Tweet which has gone viral.

Efia Odo's tweet Pulse Ghana

A twitter user answered her that "when you have iPhone people see you as a rich person automatically" but in reply she said "my 10 year old sister has an iPhone and I doubt that she’s rich".

The new iPhone 13 was announced on September 14th, made available to pre-order from Friday 17th September and finally went on sale on Friday 24th September. Just a few days after, some Ghanaian socialites have already grab theirs and flaunting them online.

Repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, who has now changed her name to Evangelistic Patricia Asiedua, first flaunted the phone on social media and challenged others who claimed to be 'preman' to also go and get theirs.

A few hours later, Nana Aba Anamoah also took to social media to show off an iPhone 13 she has acquired. She posted a photo of herself holding the phone and wrote "13'" and added "apple" with a fire emoji.

Nana Aba Anamoah shows off new iPhone 13 Pulse Ghana

Actress Tracey Boakye has also decided to join the show off spree. The mother of two, known for always bragging about rich she is, took to Instagram to announce ownership of the latest Apple gadget.

In the video, Tracey Boakye unboxed the iPhone over Meek Mill and Rick Ross' 'Ima Boss' track playing in the background.

Though Efia Odo never mentioned anybody's name, tweeps claim that she was shading Nana Aba Anamoah the General Manageress of GhOne TV which has seen trolls jumping on the tweet to make it dramatic and funny and more shady.