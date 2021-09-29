For the past few days now, the likes of Nana Agradaa, Nana Aba Anamoah and Tracey Boakye have all taken to social media to flaunt the new iPhone 13. At the back of this, Efia Odo decided to question the thought behind their show off as she describes it as embarrassing.
Efia Odo slams so-called 'celebrities' flaunting iPhone 13 'as if it's an achievement'
Efia Odo has noticed the iPhone 13 show off spree going on by some supposed celebrities, hence, she got a question to ask.
"Why is acquiring the latest iPhone such an accomplishment to many Ghanaians? This really baffles me and I need answers cuz it’s quite embarrassing especially seeing “celebrities” posing with their new iPhone," she said in a Tweet which has gone viral.
A twitter user answered her that "when you have iPhone people see you as a rich person automatically" but in reply she said "my 10 year old sister has an iPhone and I doubt that she’s rich".
The new iPhone 13 was announced on September 14th, made available to pre-order from Friday 17th September and finally went on sale on Friday 24th September. Just a few days after, some Ghanaian socialites have already grab theirs and flaunting them online.
Repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, who has now changed her name to Evangelistic Patricia Asiedua, first flaunted the phone on social media and challenged others who claimed to be 'preman' to also go and get theirs.
A few hours later, Nana Aba Anamoah also took to social media to show off an iPhone 13 she has acquired. She posted a photo of herself holding the phone and wrote "13'" and added "apple" with a fire emoji.
Actress Tracey Boakye has also decided to join the show off spree. The mother of two, known for always bragging about rich she is, took to Instagram to announce ownership of the latest Apple gadget.
In the video, Tracey Boakye unboxed the iPhone over Meek Mill and Rick Ross' 'Ima Boss' track playing in the background.
Though Efia Odo never mentioned anybody's name, tweeps claim that she was shading Nana Aba Anamoah the General Manageress of GhOne TV which has seen trolls jumping on the tweet to make it dramatic and funny and more shady.
"If you want to talk to Nana Aba talk to her directly don’t pass through the cornersFace with tears of joy," @zwenis_ tweeted to reply her. See the tweet and more below as others share their thoughts on her post.
