Efia Odo, 27, made this statement through Twitter on Thursday, July 2.

According to her, fighting for equality isn’t necessary because ‘all that’s needed is for every gender to respect each other for their differences’.

She said ‘men can’t give birth and women can’t produce sperm’, so, respect should be key in the fight for equality.

Efia tweeted: “Man and woman can never be equal so stop looking for equality. All that’s needed is for every gender to respect each other for their differences. Men can’t give birth and women can’t produce sperm (naturally). So no, we can’t be equal but we can give each other equal respect.”

Her statement attracted mixed reaction, but majority of her followers agreed with her.

“Equal: Being the same in quantity, size, degree or value. Not the SAME as something, but the same IN VALUE! When we say we want equality, it means we want the same VALUE as men, not we want to BE men. So yea we do want equality, the word is still relevant,” a Twitter user schooled her.

Another user said: “I think this is all what we want as women. RESPECT, but we've gotten it twisted along the lines. Good one there Efia.”