Efia Odo temporary quits #FixTheCountry campaign, announces break from social media

Efia Odo has surprisingly announced a break from the ongoing #FixTheCountry protest online.

The Ghanaian actress has been one of the popular faces and voices behind the campaign which has since gone viral and sparking myriads of conversation around poor governance, rise of unemployment. hardship and poor development in Ghana.

Whilst the protest has reached centre stage with high suspense and political tension, Efia Odo has taken to social media to announce that she is taking a break from it all. According to the outspoken screen diva, her mental health is at stake.

"I will like to this time to let you know that I am going on a hiatus. My mental health is at stake at the moment," she said in a post shared on her Instagram page. Efia Odo explains that the campaign has turned her become political whilst it is something she is not.

"My love for this country and humanity has turned into something I not, political," she said in her post seen by pulse.com.gh, adding that "I am of peace and equality. My heart and intentions are as pure as gold".

Emphasizing the reason for this move of leaving the stage whilst the applause is loud, she concluded her post saying that "Things are too heavy for me right now, take care".

Before this, the actress has disclosed that she has been threatened multiple times and trolled over her loud support for the #FixTheCountry campaign. On few occasions, she has responded to politicians like NPP's Abronye who attacked her personality over the protest.

"Sitting on live TV and defaming my character with lies and attacking my personality because I chose to speak the truth. Why do people like lying on my name? Defaming my character won't keep me mute," she replied Abronye's allegation in the video below.

Efia Odo who was arrested a few days ago and released with other protestors vowed that she won't bow to political oppressions to go mute over the campaign. However, it seems it has reached a point where she needs a break to cool off.

She announced her break on Instagram today, 5th July, with the post below that saw her closing the comment section.

