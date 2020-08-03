According to the man of God, who gained national attention after a video of how he prophesied Ebony's death surfaced, he has seen a worrying vision about the 'Getaway' singer and she must see a man of God to overturn it.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie

"When I see things in the spirit, I don’t add or subtract. I say it as I’ve seen it and what I saw is musician Efya will die. I was there this dawn, last dawn and the Lord appeared to me and I saw it like you’re watching on TV. Don’t joke with me. Don’t joke with my prophecy," he said in the video by pulse.com.gh.

Nigel Gaisie, who was recently entangled in a controversy with Kennedy Agyapong and Mzbel, explains that he is not calling Efya to come and see him specifically but he wants to her to visit any prophet to overturn what he vividly saw.

“Someone will say Prophet Nigel says these prophecies for fame. If you don’t know me, what is fame? I have a TV station in 16 African countries that work 24/7 so what else do I need? Is it money?. I don’t have money but the little God has given me, it is more than okay for me. And how much does she even have? She should go and see a man of God to cover her and that’s all," he said.

Hear more from him in the video below.