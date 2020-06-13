According to the Assin Central MP, Mzbel’s recent threats to Nigel was influenced by sexual assault.

Early this year, the singer dragged Prophet Nigel on her Instagram page, saying he is foolish and blackmailer, and promised to expose him.

The move, according to Kennedy, was because the prophet had raped Mzbel.

Kennedy Agyapong tagged Prophet Nigel as a womaniser during an interview on Oman FM yesterday.

“He has slept with many women. Some of them are pestering me with calls.”

He said Mzbel was being prevented to speak out when she came out in public in February this year to expose him because Nigel was affiliated to ex-President Mahama.

“One of his victims is Mzbel. She tried to come out but she was prevented. I spoke with her. She said she was raped (by Nigel Gaisie).”

Kennedy said Mzbel failed to report him to the law enforcement because ex-President Mahama was in power at the time.

“He wasn’t reported because he was the nation’s prophet under ex-President John Dramani Mahama. She warned President Mahama not to trust Prophet Nigel but he [Mahama] didn’t listen.”

“He [Nigel Gaisie] is no different from Bishop Obinim. Nigel Gaisie cannot go to church and preach without sleeping with a woman first,” he added.

Listen to the audio below.