The “Tongues” singer is clearly not in good terms with the True Word Prophetic Ministry International founder who is known for many doom prophecies on Ghanaian celebrities.

On Monday, February 10, Mzbel gave Nigel a one-week ultimatum to ‘compensate’ her, else she will expose her and in addition file a lawsuit against him.

“Nigel seriously by the end of next week if I dont get the compensation we all agreed on at the last meeting with your people, I swear on my ancestors, I will proceed with my legal action and the whole world will get to know with total evidence why you've been asked to compensate me! Foolish filthy boy!

“And oh if anyone dare come to insult me under this post in the name of politics or whatsoever, may the Gods of every feminine river on this land deal with u! May u suffer the same fate Nigel has put me and many others through!!!!” she said on Instagram.

But in a new post, she described him as a blackmailer and claiming Nigel lied about the NNP seizing 19 of his cars.

Mzbel uploaded an old photo of the prophet on her Instagram on Wednesday, February 12, with the caption:

Mzbel calls Prophet Nigel Gaisie blackmailer

“Nigel Gaisie show me your voters ID card and the number of people you've ever mobilized to vote... and I promise I will drop all charges against u.

BLACKMAIL REALLY???! When u lie that NPP came to your imaginary mansions to collect your imaginary 19 cars for speaking the mind of your imaginary god and therefore if NDC doesn't give u a car the anger of god will fall upon them... that is BLACKMAIL!!! EMOTIONAL AND PSYCHOLOGICAL BLACKMAIL! Okladogbe hi3 f33fl3!

If for real u have a god that opens your filthy eyes to see the future... why are u in this mess right now?! Why didn't your god stop Chis from bringing police to arrest u twice?! I know the source of all your "Monkey dey work Baboo dey chop" Prophecies so dude dont 4kin Push me!!! Touch not my anointed... saa? 3ni3 ma touchy! U touch me I touch u!!!”