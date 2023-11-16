Don’t sell your soul to the devil – Efya advises musicians against using black magic

Efya emphasized the importance of resisting such temptations and not selling one's soul to the devil. She cautioned against engaging in unethical practices and urged people to exercise self-control.

“It’s a warning I am sending out to everyone – don’t sell your soul to the devil,” Efya said. “There are many things that appear to be beautiful but you must not engage in them.”

Efya shared her personal experiences, revealing that she has been approached with offers involving rituals and other supernatural practices to enhance her success. However, she firmly rejected such propositions, asserting that she knows where her true source of success lies, and it doesn't involve compromising her values.

Unmoved, she said, “I always put it [the suggestion] down and just let them know that I know where my source is and my source does not ask me to go and do those things”.

Noting that “it is fashionable these days” to use unethical spiritual means to gain success, she stressed, “There are so many things you are at liberty to do but you do not actually have to”.

The singer, known for hits like "No More," highlighted that while there are many enticing options in life, individuals should refrain from succumbing to unethical means for success.

She cautioned against the fashionable trend of using dark spiritual practices to achieve fame and success, emphasizing that there are alternative paths that don't compromise one's principles.