The management of EIB Network expressed deep concern over the situation, acknowledging the existence of criminal proceedings initiated by the state against individuals alleged to be involved in disseminating the said video.
EIB launches independent investigation into Serwaa Amihere's leaked video
In a new development concerning the leaked video of Serwaa Amihere, the management of EIB Network has issued an official statement regarding the circulating video and associated matters.
In the press release, EIB Network revealed its decision to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the video's release. The network aims to uncover the truth behind the incident and ensure accountability.
"We are also aware that criminal proceedings have been instituted by the State against certain persons who are alleged to have published the said video. This has delayed our public comment on this issue.
Management has also decided to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the release of the said video," the statement said.
The media house that owns GhOne TV has pledged to disclose the findings to the public as soon as they become available. The management of EIB Network emphasized the importance of upholding the values of integrity and accountability within the organization.
See the press release below.
