EIB launches independent investigation into Serwaa Amihere's leaked video

In the press release, EIB Network revealed its decision to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the video's release. The network aims to uncover the truth behind the incident and ensure accountability.

"We are also aware that criminal proceedings have been instituted by the State against certain persons who are alleged to have published the said video. This has delayed our public comment on this issue.

Management has also decided to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the release of the said video," the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The media house that owns GhOne TV has pledged to disclose the findings to the public as soon as they become available. The management of EIB Network emphasized the importance of upholding the values of integrity and accountability within the organization.

See the press release below.