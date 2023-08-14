I don’t engage in ‘beef’ because I’m like five different artists put together – E.L

He stated that, "I possess the capabilities of five different artists in one. This allows me to explore various musical genres and styles." He further emphasized his versatility by mentioning, "With my personal studio and production skills, I can seamlessly delve into any genre I desire.

My achievements speak to this, having earned recognition as a producer with awards for 'Producer of the Year' on one or two occasions."

The artist went on to highlight the extent of his accomplishments across different musical categories, saying, "I have secured titles such as 'Afrobeat Artiste of the Year', 'Rapper of the Year', 'Song of the Year', 'Record of the Year', and the prestigious 'Artiste of the Year' award."

"I refrain from entering into musical feuds because my identity as an artist encompasses a diverse range of talents. I am not merely one-dimensional; I embody multiple personas in my artistry."

In a conversation with Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, E.L elaborated on his stance, saying, “Because I’m not supposed to beef you sake of me alone I’m like five different artistes so which one are you coming to beef,” E.L said.