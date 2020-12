The jaunty clergyman voted near his residence in East Legon, in the Ayawaso West Wuoguon Constituency.

Rev Obofour wore a Coffee brown kaftan with brown mules to the polling station.

Despite his controversial nature, he was silent on his choice of the presidency during the campaign trail and has remained tight-lipped on who will be Ghana’s next president or if it was revealed to him by God.

Rev Obofour votes with swag

Written by Yaw Tollo