The “Nominate” singer who votes in Ashaiman stormed his polling centre early today in style to cast his vote.

He stormed the polling centre with his team while riding his favourite trikes.

Recently, Stonebwoy made a controversial comment on endorsing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo.

He distanced himself away from endorsing any political party but said he endorses Nana Addo’s achievements.

Appearing on Okay FM, Abeiku Santana asked the singer if he has endorsed Nana Addo's re-election agenda and he responded, saying: “I’ve not endorsed any political party. When you mention the name Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I know he has done a lot of things which deserves my endorsement".

“So I can say I’ve not endorsed any political party but President Nana Akufo-Addo achievement as a Ghanaian President which is endorsable I do endorse,” he added.

His comment on Nana Addo’s achievement could show who he voted for today.