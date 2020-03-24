The actor took to social media to speak about the process, commending the gov’t about the move whilst raising some few challenges he is facing in isolation. According to Elikem, he travelled to South Africa and upon hearing the travel ban news, he decided to return home immediately.

Speaking from his isolation base, the actor disclosed that they have been put in hotels with Doctors checking up them. “We are going to be quarantined for 14 days unless we show severe symptoms then they can do a fast track of testing for Covid-19. Apparently, the two places where Covid-19 is being checked in Ghana have been overwhelmed with possible cases and they're being tested”.

READ ALSO: We can't assigne private jet to bring Pappy Kojo back to Ghana from Italy - Minister

Ghana has currently closed all its borders to human traffic with a policy that anybody who still finds himself in the country, will be quarantined for 14 days before allowed to go home. During a Press Briefing today, 24th March, it has been revealed that 1030 people have been quarantined so far.

Watch the videos below to hear more from Elikem on how the process is going so far.