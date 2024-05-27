Empress Lupita returns to TikTok, looking healthier after rehab (VIDEO)

Her husband, Godpapa The Greatest is said to be recovering, his discharge is pending due to awaited paperwork from the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

Pulse Ghana

Empress Lupita has rejoined her father and resumed activity on TikTok, indicating her recovery and return to normalcy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Empress Lupita has returned. Pantang Hospital discharged her following confirmation of her well-being. GodFather the Greatest's family, responsible for her medical expenses, have entrusted her to her father after a nearly six-month hospital stay," Kofi Adomah said.

He further added, "The A-G has determined they are not liable for any criminal charges. Godpapa The Greatest awaits document finalization and the A-G's consent. Meanwhile, his wife, Empress Lupita, has been discharged and is actively posting on TikTok."

The couple had been under medical and legal scrutiny due to suspicions of mental instability and their alleged involvement in the murder and burial of their children. Their youngest child managed to escape and later recounted distressing experiences under their guardianship.

Known on TikTok as Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita, they garnered significant attention before their apprehension. In an interview, they confessed to sacrificing a child, believing him to be demonically influenced and a future threat to society. Their social media activity offered insights into their domestic life until their arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following their release in court, they faced no formal accusations, and Empress Lupita's recent discharge marks a significant step in their ongoing journey towards rehabilitation.