Empress Lupita and Godpapa; Viral TikTok couple remanded over 'sacrificing' their son

The arrest was effected after Empress Lupita in an interview confirmed that her husband sacrificed their son to save the world.

The revelation became alarming to social media users who asked for the couple to be arrested and explained how they sacrificed their son named as El Shaa.

Empress Lupita claims that they believed El Shaa was possessed by an evil spirit and that when he grows up, he would have engaged in criminal activities that will threaten the world.

Accordingly, they were picked up a few days ago and charged by prosecutors. The couple, suspected to be mentally ill and needing medical assistance are suspected to have killed two of their three children and buried them.

The third boy, the youngest, reportedly fled the home. He has narrated some of his experiences in his parents care before he left home.

The couple appeared in court yesterday, 31st May 2023 and have been remanded into police custody by the TDC Magistrate Court over the death of their two children. They are to reappear on June 15, 2023.

The reason for the adjournment is unknown as Graphic Online's Benjamin Xornam Glover, who was at the court premises reports that the media was access to the court roo the court warrant officers.

