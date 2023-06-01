ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Empress Lupita and Godpapa; Viral TikTok couple remanded over 'sacrificing' their son

Selorm Tali

Viral rasta TikTok couple known as Empress Lupita and Godpapa has been remanded in police custody over reports about the death of their children.

Empress Lupita and Godpapa; Viral TikTok couple remanded over death of their children
Empress Lupita and Godpapa; Viral TikTok couple remanded over death of their children

The couple, Daniel Chayah alias Godpapa The Greatest, and his wife Jocelyn Chayah alias Empress Lupita were arrested a few days ago by The Tema Community Police.

Recommended articles

The arrest was effected after Empress Lupita in an interview confirmed that her husband sacrificed their son to save the world.

The revelation became alarming to social media users who asked for the couple to be arrested and explained how they sacrificed their son named as El Shaa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Empress Lupita claims that they believed El Shaa was possessed by an evil spirit and that when he grows up, he would have engaged in criminal activities that will threaten the world.

Accordingly, they were picked up a few days ago and charged by prosecutors. The couple, suspected to be mentally ill and needing medical assistance are suspected to have killed two of their three children and buried them.

The third boy, the youngest, reportedly fled the home. He has narrated some of his experiences in his parents care before he left home.

The couple appeared in court yesterday, 31st May 2023 and have been remanded into police custody by the TDC Magistrate Court over the death of their two children. They are to reappear on June 15, 2023.

The reason for the adjournment is unknown as Graphic Online's Benjamin Xornam Glover, who was at the court premises reports that the media was access to the court roo the court warrant officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple recently became a sensation on social media after a video of them dancing to Adina’s ‘’ song went viral.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fella Makafui and Shatta Wale

'Shatta Wale stopped me from ending my life' - Fella Makafui on sex tape controversy

Yaw Dabo

I did not lie about my age; I'm 24 years old - Yaw Dabo sets the record straight

DJ Cuppy shows off her father's new whip [Instagram]

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

Sheggz being a complete romantic [Twitter]

Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives