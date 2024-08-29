Endurance goes global as she features new film to be premiered in Italy

Endurance will not only be a spectator, as she has also been featured in the film. This marks the beginning of an acting career for the Pulse Influencer Awards winner.

In a post on Instagram, Endurance shared her excitement and appreciation for this new chapter in her life.

“From Ghana to Venice, Italy to watch the premiere of the first film I featured in @thefisherman.film at the @labiennale film festival,” she wrote. She expressed her deep gratitude, saying, “My Good God, I’m grateful for this new chapter, for you’ve made it look beautiful.”

Ghanaian Dancer, Endurance Grand Pulse Ghana

Endurance took the opportunity to thank her manager, Quables, for prioritising her dreams, and her director, Zoey Martinson, for the dedication and love poured into the project. She said, “To my beloved manager @quables thank you sir for making my dream a priority. To my lovely and patient director @zoeymartinson, I appreciate the continuous work and love you’ve poured and still pouring into this project. You really motivate me.”

She also acknowledged the producers, Lee Cooks and KJax, for ensuring everything ran smoothly and extended her gratitude to the entire production team and her co-actors.

“To all the Production team and my beautiful co-actors, you guys made me feel at home and taught me a lot of good things I needed for this film and even off-set. We can’t wait for the World to see this,” Endurance concluded in the post below.