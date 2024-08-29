ADVERTISEMENT
Endurance goes global as she features new film to be premiered in Italy

Selorm Tali

Endurance Grand, a fast-rising, talented Ghanaian dancer, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude as she marks a significant milestone in her career.

From Ghana to Venice; Endurance shares excitement as she features in new film
The dancer, whose real name is Dedzo Endurance Dzigbordi, has travelled to Venice, Italy, to attend the premiere of the film The Fisherman at the prestigious La Biennale Film Festival.

Endurance will not only be a spectator, as she has also been featured in the film. This marks the beginning of an acting career for the Pulse Influencer Awards winner.

In a post on Instagram, Endurance shared her excitement and appreciation for this new chapter in her life.

“From Ghana to Venice, Italy to watch the premiere of the first film I featured in @thefisherman.film at the @labiennale film festival,” she wrote. She expressed her deep gratitude, saying, “My Good God, I’m grateful for this new chapter, for you’ve made it look beautiful.”

Ghanaian Dancer, Endurance Grand
She also acknowledged the producers, Lee Cooks and KJax, for ensuring everything ran smoothly and extended her gratitude to the entire production team and her co-actors.

“To all the Production team and my beautiful co-actors, you guys made me feel at home and taught me a lot of good things I needed for this film and even off-set. We can’t wait for the World to see this,” Endurance concluded in the post below.

