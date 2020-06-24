“They are putting us in a box because if you want to talk about artistes since we all using the same microphones and stages, you should call us artistes … then why don’t you be like male artiste and female artiste? ” she quizzed in a Vibes In 5 interview seen by pulse.com.gh.

According to the ‘Arguments Done’ rapper, she believes that what men can do, women can do it too, therefore, creating segregations to institutionalize women as a special group of people also creates the connotation that women can’t compete with men and she doesn’t believe in that.

Talking about gender influenced opportunities in showbiz, she said “Women are special, yes we are but I have this mentality that what a man can, a woman can also do. So that thing like women are the weakest so let’s do this for them, I don’t buy into that”.

Eno Barony

Eno Barony added that she’ll love to be rated among best rappers unless there’s a list best female rappers and best male rappers. Hear more from her in the interview below.