I’m open to composing campaign song for political parties – Epixode

However, Epixode said he will reserve the right to compose the song devoid of interference from the political party.

He indicated that, he would only engage in projects that promote and inspire hope in the Ghanaian populace “not necessarily politics”.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz, the dancehall artiste said; “There are disadvantages, but it is work. It’s only in this part of the world that celebrities are found wanted for making their political affiliations public. But if a political party comes to me for an anthem knowing that the message is positive, I would do it. Not to give the people hope and later be disappointed.”

Epixode is concerned about how divisive the country has become, making it difficult for artistes to express their views on pertinent issues bothering the country.

He revealed that some of his colleagues in the creative industry have been maligned as a result of expressing their opinions on national policies.

Pulse Ghana

The 2021 Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year further added that there are pertinent issues, such as climate change and environmental pollution that are bedeviling the world and need equal attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the artiste added that pursuing music and fine art has been a rewarding venture that he never regrets entering.