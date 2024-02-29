According to the musician, he will not hesitate to take such an offer regardless of the polarised nature of Ghanaian politics.
I’m open to composing campaign song for political parties – Epixode
Dancehall artiste, Epixode says he is very open to doing campaign songs for any political party that approaches him.
However, Epixode said he will reserve the right to compose the song devoid of interference from the political party.
He indicated that, he would only engage in projects that promote and inspire hope in the Ghanaian populace “not necessarily politics”.
Speaking on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz, the dancehall artiste said; “There are disadvantages, but it is work. It’s only in this part of the world that celebrities are found wanted for making their political affiliations public. But if a political party comes to me for an anthem knowing that the message is positive, I would do it. Not to give the people hope and later be disappointed.”
Epixode is concerned about how divisive the country has become, making it difficult for artistes to express their views on pertinent issues bothering the country.
He revealed that some of his colleagues in the creative industry have been maligned as a result of expressing their opinions on national policies.
The 2021 Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year further added that there are pertinent issues, such as climate change and environmental pollution that are bedeviling the world and need equal attention.
Furthermore, the artiste added that pursuing music and fine art has been a rewarding venture that he never regrets entering.
He, however, revealed that he does not have the business acumen to handle transactions, hence the need to delegate that to a trusted team.
