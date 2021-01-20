The Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate disclosed plans to visit Ghana in September last year during a visit to veteran journalist Dele Momodu's house.

She was captured in a video jamming to King Promise’s hit song “CCTV” (which features Mugeez of R2Bees and Sarkodie), revealing that: “This is for all my Ghanaian fans. I can’t wait to come to Ghana to chop fufu, kenkey, omotuo, waakye and all those things.”

Erica looked excited while talking to the Ovations Media GRP chairman about the Ghanaian cuisines she would like to eat when she visits the country.

And as promised, she has arrived in Ghana and to her surprise, she received a hero’s welcome.

Her fans – garbed in all-black attire with the inscription ‘Elite League’, which is the name of her fan base, on their t-shirts – stormed the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday morning just to give her a memorable welcome.

Immediately she checked out of the airport, her fans ignored Ghana government’s COVID-19 protocol on social distancing and mobbed her with joy.

The hashtag #AkwaabaEricaNlewedim has been dominating Twitter trends in Ghana for hours with over 200,000 tweets related to her arrival.

“My friend’s husband woke her up this dawn, asked her to leave the chores & the kids and go welcome her Erica. he said she shouldn’t worry he’ll prepare the kids for school. God when?” a Twitter user said.

“I couldn’t even talk or say anything when I saw her. Cos I felt I was looking at angel. I can’t believe someone can be this beautiful Omo it’s unreal. And she’s so sweet geez,” another user said, adding: “I finally found my Elite boyfriend o. Omo finest boy ever. We will be making babies soon. Thank you Erica o. If not for this welcome at the airport, I wouldn’t have found my Val’s day elite partner. So many fine boy.”

Erica has already checked in at her hotel and will soon embark on a media tour.