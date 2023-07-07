Exporting Ghanaian dance culture key to boosting tourism - Van Calebs

Van Calebs revealed that many foreigners are fascinated by some cultural dances, including Agbedza, Adowa, Kete, Apatampa, among others, and always want to learn more.

He urged the government to invest in Ghana's dance culture as well as other cultural variables like music so that the world would get to know about our beautiful culture.

"Ghana dance has been one major driver of tourism for Ghana over the years, and I think it deserves more attention, especially in its exportation.

"Our cultural troupes as well as other dance groups should be supported to perform at the top level so we can thrive in Ghanaian dance culture.

"The majority of Ghanaians born in the diaspora do not know much about our culture, especially our dance culture," he stated.