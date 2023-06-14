Fadda Dickson refused to employ me in 2021 because of my English -MzGee reveals

In an effort to secure a position for MzGee, Abeiku inquired whether Fadda would consider employing her. Unfortunately, Fadda responded with discouragement, showing no interest in her because she was not proficient in the Akan language.

Reflecting on the incident during the interview, MzGee shared her recollection with Abeiku Santana, reminding him of their initial meeting with Fadda Dickson. She expressed her disappointment as she recounted Fadda's response, stating that he dismissed her due to her English-speaking background, suggesting that she should stick to that domain.

However, MzGee acknowledged Abeiku Santana's belief in her and his accurate prediction of her future success. She fondly remembered how he referred to her as the "Wendy Williams of Ghana" even before they had met, recognizing her potential without seeing her as a mere imitation.

