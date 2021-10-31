RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fameye made chief in Wasa (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian highlife performer Peter Fameyeh, referred to by many just as Fameye, has been enstooled as a chief in Wasa in the Western Region of Ghana.

Fameye made chief in Wasa
Fameye made chief in Wasa

The chief and elders of Wasa enstooled Fameye as “ Wasa Nyankonton” (meaning Wasa Rainbow) on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Recommended articles

The singer poured libations after his enstoolment.

His enstoolment ceremony was conducted ahead of his Family Concert.

According to the chief of the area Nana Sepre II, Fameye’s enstoolment is to recognise him for uplifting the name and image of the Wasa and Bogoso communities through his music.

“Famaye has raised the name of Wasaman and and Bogoso. The name I want to give Fameye today among all the musicians in Ghana is ‘Wasa Nyankonton’” the chief said amid claps and cheers from his elders and everyone present.

Fameye appreciated the deeds of the chief and his elders for honouring him.

“I will like to thank the chief and elders for this title and honor gave me. I thank him so much and everyone present.

I assure the chief and elders that I will not relent but work to lift the name of Wasaman. As a youth, I will deploy all means possible to help the youth,” he added.

Watch video of the ceremony below.

Fameye Pours Libation, Chiefs Enstool Him As Wasa God ( Nyankonton) Ahead Of His Family Concert❤️🔥

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Busted: UK girlfriend of Zionfelix releases hot audio about their sex bouts (WATCH)

Zionfelix

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Afia Schwarzenegger battles death as she cries for help on sickbed (VIDEO)

Afia Schwarzenegger battles death as she cries for help on sickbed

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)